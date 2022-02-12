Honourable Femi Bamisile

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—One of the governorship aspirant in the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primaries, Hon. Femi Bamisile has dropped his agitations over the January 27 shadow poll.

Bamisile said that he resolved to support the candidature of the former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of the primaries in the overall interest of the party.

The Federal lawmaker representing Ekiti East/ Gbonyin/ Emure alongside seven aggrevied aspirant had vowed to contest the processes of the shadow poll, citing alleged irregularities and manipulation in favour of Oyebanji, who is believed to be the preferred choice of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

But, Bamisile while addressing newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said his decision to support the dictates of APC on the shadow poll was to avert the electoral misfortune that befell the party in Zamfara State.

He dismissed as untrue and peurile the insinuations that he backtracked on his earlier stance because he was offered return ticket, saying that his action was primarily informed by the need to sustain the unity of the party.

“What I have just said today is that I am standing with the party. Whatever the party wants us to do, we would do. I can destroy the party I joined others to build and I have penchant for building political parties.

“I still maintain my stand, it really was not an election. It was a process that has become acceptable to some of us because we are party m en. But it was not an election”.

The lawmaker, who said he had dropped the option to challenge the election in court in the interest of the moving APC forward, said, “We are not going to leave the party. I can’t be sent out of a house that I built. Nobody can send me out of APC.

“I was the first person to make it bold that I will fight it beyond all reckoning and part of that was to actually go to court. I have spoken to Lateef Fagbemi and Yussuf Alli on this, but looking at the larger picture, would I want Ekiti to go the way of Zamfara? No,

Bamisile, who said the rooms for the Zamfara treatment was there for the party with litigation, said, “But all these things could be resolved, so I need not wait for the reconciliation team of the party. I think for me, I need to reconcile with myself. What I have just said is that I am standing with the party. Whatever the party wants us to do, we would do”.

He urged all his supporters across the 177 wards in the state to remain calm and support the candidate of the party in the forthcoming election, saying “there is still a lot ahead of us”.