.

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has called on the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, to collaborate with his ministry to develop a policy on radiation safety.

But the minister, who also tasked the NNRA to “conduct a review to reflect current realities if one exists”, explained that the policy would among other things, guide different professionals on radiation safety of patients, health care workers and the environment.

The minister, represented by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, Director Federal Tertiary Hospital Resource Person, spoke, Monday, during a Workshop on Radiation Protection of Patients and the Public in Medical Applications of Nuclear Technology for Senior Managers of Medical Centres and Unveiling of NNRA Safe X-Ray Platform, held in Abuja.

Describing the event as “timely given the increasing need of x-rays and radiation activities in various sectors of the economy, especially in the health care services”, Ehanire noted that the use of radiation activities in the healthcare delivery system cuts across the entire spectrum, ranging from diagnosis, treatment, monitoring of therapy up to palliative care of different health conditions, particularly in cancer management.

“The increasing incidence of various conditions that require these services has made it imperative for the federal government and stakeholders to upgrade existing service delivery points and in some cases, build new X-ray and radiation dependent facilities to address the challenge,” he said, adding that: “This workshop could therefore not have come at a better time than now to enlighten the managers of various health institutions in the country.”

He said,”The federal government is pleased to be part of discussions around policy directions to address some of the undesired effects of diagnostic and treatment services of various health conditions. This informed the decision of the ministry to develop a National Policy on Chemotherapy Safety which was launched during the 2021 International Cancer Week in October,2021.”

Also speaking, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, noted that NNRA was an agency under the Ministry of Petroleum, tasked with the responsibilities for regulating all facilities and activities involving the use of ionizing radiation, explained that it was aimed at “ensuring the protection of life, health, property and environment from harmful effects of ionizing radiation.”

“The importance of the NNRA’s commitment to safely regulate nuclear applications in the medical sector by bringing them effectively under regulatory control cannot be overemphasized. This shall also ensure the safety and health of patients, workers as well as the safety of other members of the public,” he said.

The minister explained that “the NNRA’s current regulatory activities cover several sectors of the economy such as health; petroleum; mining; manufacturing; construction; agriculture and water resources; education and research; customs and security screening.”

“To strengthen her efforts in protecting life, health, property and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, the NNRA is organizing this workshop. The workshop is intended to bring together senior managers of hospitals and medical centres to brainstorm on the safety of patients and workers in the application of nuclear technology in the Nigerian health care delivery industry,” he further explained.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, Dr Yau Idris Usman, explained that the “objectives of the workshop among others, is to strengthen the efforts in protecting life, health, property and the environment from harmful effects of ionizing radiation and to bring together senior managers of hospitals and medical centres to brainstorm on the safety of patients and workers in the application of nuclear technology in the Nigerian health care.”

“During the workshop, the Safe X-ray application will also be officially presented to the stakeholders. The application affords patients and the general public protection by providing real-time information and guidance required to locate authorised medical diagnostic facilities for radiology services such as X-rays, dental x-rays, CT scan, fluoroscopy, mammography and angiography,” he further explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria