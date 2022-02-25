Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has returned €1,120 it recovered from a fraudster to a German victim, Ms. Regina Gluck.

The money was recovered from a convicted fraudster and indigene of Edo state, Austin Isibor Aisosa, who obtained the fund through false representation that he was a wounded American soldier in Afghanistan and needed urgent medical attention to return to the United States.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, who presented the money to Jan Ritterhoff, an official of the German Embassy in Nigeria, expressed satisfaction for the recovery and the commission’s resolve to continue to partner with the German Embassy and other international partners in fighting economic and financial crimes.

“It is obvious that EFCC is doing its work and we will continue to do our best to fight all forms of economic and financial crimes,” Ritterhoff said.

Receiving the money on behalf of the victim, Ritterhoff thanked the EFCC for the effort and assured of the German government’s assistance to Nigeria in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“We are happy that this is possible and we will return it to Ms. Gluck as soon as possible. We are always here to help you and we are grateful for your help in very difficult cases,” he said.