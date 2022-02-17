.

…ASUU is damaging the future of Nigerian youths

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ebonyi State, at the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, (OON) Thursday condemned the one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ogah argued that the decision taken by the Lecturers was not the best option as it is not in the best interest of Nigerian youths.

According to him, the Lecturers would have properly dialogued with the federal government which he described as the best solution to their problems rather than embarking on strike.

He urged them to have a rethink in the interest of the Nigerian youths who he said have been exposed to idleness that may lead them into crimes.

He recalled that ASUU went on a long strike last year as students took advantage of their idleness and get involved in the EndSars protest which threatened the nation’s security.

“ASUU is damaging the future of Nigerian youths, they should stop playing with the future of our youths by this their incessant strike. The strike is not the solution to their problems and the entire country, rather they are adding more problems to the existing problems and damaging the future of our upcoming leaders of this nation the youths.

“ASUU should learn how to use proper dialogue in solving problems rather than strikes which worsen things. ASUU caused alot of harm last year when they embarked on strike and many students who were exposed to idleness as a result of the strike, were involved in many anti-social behaviour-armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry”, he said.

He called on the Lecturers to engage in proper dialogue with the federal government and other stakeholders in the education sector.

