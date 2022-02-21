…as security operatives besiege Ebonyi Assembly

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

There are strong indications that some members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly have begun the process for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa from office.

This is coming on the heels of his (Odefa) refusal to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the number of those plotting the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker is not up to the quorum required for such exercise.

A source close to the Ebonyi House of Assembly added: “The plot for the removal of the Deputy Speaker has thickened as there are have been series of meetings to that regard. They don’t have the number and we are worried what the State is turning into.”

Vanguard learnt that the State House of Assembly is currently under siege by security operatives as some House members are said to be inside the floor of the House for an emergency sitting.

Many are of the view that the purpose of the sitting is related to the plot for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa.

… details later

