By Dennis Agbo

A three-time member of the Federal House of Representatives from Enugu state, Hon. Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi has disclosed that some of his doctorate degree classmates withdrew from the programme due to the hectic nature of the academic pursuit.

He said that the programme was not a rosy one, but requires perseverance, painstaking and commitment to achieve results and knowledge.

Ozomgbachi, therefore, urged youths to always update their knowledge and shun the native impression that education was a waste in the country.

The Lawmaker, who represented the people of Udi/ Ezeagu federal constituency between 2003 to 2015 with an outstanding perfomance as a Lawmaker, completed the programme on Monday, 31st of January, 2022 after the Final defence of his thesis in the field of Public Administration at the University of Abuja.

Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi wrote and defended his thesis, whose Topic was “oversight function of the National Assembly and Public service delivery in Nigeria from 1990 to 2017.”

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu, Dr. Ozomgbachi gave thanks to God, Family, friends, Lecturers and well-wishers for their unalloyed support, advice and prayers all through the duration of the PhD programme.

He stated that The PhD programme was not rosy as many thought owing to his busy schedule and their commitment to ensuring that, top work was perfected.

“I am grateful to God, my family, lecturers, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, advice, encouragement and total support all through the days of my PhD programme”

“It was a tough one as my research topic was one that requires maximum concentration and analysis to perfect”

“Before I started the programme, a Series of thoughts were going through my mind because, I know at this stage of life, numerous issues across all angles would surface with their urgency but, I decided to give it a good trial”

“At a time, I began to think of quitting because it was time-consuming and hectic that even some of my classmates withdrew”

“The Department was also another problem because, we had academics who have zero tolerance for academic laxity not minding your age, Family, Religion, or Social Status and are always available to guide and impact knowledge”

“It is a privilege to attain this academic height and God willing, I will use the knowledge gathered to work for the betterment of the society especially, Enugu West where I come from”

Hon. Ozomgbachi also stated that the University of Abuja, where he got his Doctorate Degree after a Series of hard work, is a noble academic environment where knowledge is gotten with ease as their Lecturers are great researchers who are dedicated to working and constantly willing to teach and impact positively affect the society.

He however enjoined the youths, to take it as a challenge to always update their knowledge with programmes and studies that will be very helpful to their growth and jettison the idea of school being a scam as it was a statement being used by ignorant people.

“I must confess that the University of Abuja is a no-nonsense area when it comes to academic activities”

“They have different categories of lecturers who are humility exemplified and always available when called for enquiries”

“I give the credit to the Vice-chancellor and also my Head of Department, Dr Ahmad T Tafida for their numerous contributions towards the growth of the school and the Department of Public Administration”

“As a father, Christian and senior Citizen of this country, I want to urge our youths to make efforts in updating their knowledge for personal growth”

“They should avoid joining the minority that believes education is a waste of time and imbibe the spirit of learning in them.”

