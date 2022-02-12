…Urges Ijaw to support Izon history book project

…As Wayles tasks Ijaw to continue in truth

By Chancel Sunday

Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, has marked his 2nd anniversary in office with the commissioning of road projects in the state amidst jubilation.

It was, however, a busy week for Bayesans and residents as the events marking the celebration led to vehicle and foot traffic, which also coincided with the launching of the Ijaw history book, The Izon of the Niger Delta”.

The governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Seyi Makinde, who visited his counterpart at the epochal event, however, commissioned a 4.5 km road project at Igbedi community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, yesterday, which was named after Gov. Douye Diri.

At the book launch, Gov Diri, in his opening remark, appealed that the Ijaw history book project started years back by the late DSP Alamieyeseigha government should be given wide support by all Ijaw sons and daughters as part of concerted effort to ensure the Ijaw language did not go into extinction.

He commended past governors of the state who initiated, funded and superintended over the book project.

He also thanked the only surviving editor of the book, Emeritus Professor E.J Alagoa, who will turn 89 years in few months time, for embarking on the project, stressing “the beauty about Alagoa is that even at his old age, he still reads without lenses”.

Diri also prayed for the repose of the soul of late Prof. Tekena and late Prof. John Pepper Clark, who were co-editors of the book.

Chief Launcher of the book,, High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles (JP), however, reminded the gathering that the Ijaw culture was built on the foundation of truth and tasked all citizens of Ijaw nation to continue in the same vein, noting otherwise history would not judge the present Ijaw nation well.

He also pleaded that maximum value should not be placed much on the token he donated, stressing it should rather be considered as the starting point and applauded Gov. Diri for making the dream of the book launch a reality.

The chairman of the book launch and president of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in his speech, was nostalgic about the days when the rally cry of “Ahh Izon” represented steadfastness to the Izon cause, especially by the male folk.

He was also saddened by the increasing attitude of Izon parents not being able to communicate with their children in the language, thereby failing to promote that aspect of the Ijaw culture.

Moreover, the epoch-making event featured symposium presentations by Izon intellects and resource persons including the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Chief Judge of the State, Justice (Mrs) Kate Abiri, Immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), Prof. Paingha Alagoa, Prof. Mark Okorobia, Dr. ThankGod Apere, Mr. Dianam Dakolo, Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, Hon. David Alagoa among others under the keen watch of Gov Diri.

High point of the occasion was the launching of the book, The Izon of the Niger Delta, which was fully participated by traditional rulers of Ijaw nation, who are the custodians of Ijaw tradition and culture, technocrats, captains of industries among others, who donated millions of naira for the project.