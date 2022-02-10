Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the state has concluded plans to employ 1,500 teachers in core subject areas into the Unified Teaching Service of the state.

Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the recruitment became necessary due to vacancies created as a result of retirement, death and establishment of new schools across the state.

He stated that the recruitment would not have political influence but based strickly on candidates passing Computer Based Test, CBT, in relevant subject areas. Aniagwu also said Exco approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state, listing the roads to include construction of Justice Ada Onyetenu Street, Asaba; Okuku Road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Uche Anyahaebizi Street, Asaba; Okobu Street Alisimie, Ika South LGA.

Others according to him, were; Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Road in Udu and Construction of Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh Unity Road in Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas as some of the roads earmarked for construction, rehabilitation and asphalt overlay; Construction of Chief James Ezechi Street, Okpai, Ndokwa East, Construction of Comrade Izeze Boulevard Road Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Aniagwu said Exco also approved the construction of Ilabor Road in Igbodo, Ika North East, Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu to link 2nd Niger Bridge Service Road in Oshimili South; Construction of perimeter road at Asaba International Airport; Construction of Samuel Osika/Onojaife Streets, Mosogar, Ethiope West; and Construction of Aboy Road, Bomadi.

Others include construction of Idumu-Inneh Street Phase 1, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA, Construction of Chinedu Obodo Road and Francis Nwajei Street Asaba.Construction of Okwuijen Street, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South, construction of Buzugbe street and Oranu street, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area, among others

Aniagwu stated that the construction of the perimeter road at the Asaba Airport was part of government’s responsibility in the airport concession agreement.

