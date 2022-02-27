Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara has gotten a new rector, Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri.

Biri, an Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism, lectured at the Delta State University, Abraka before the appointment.

He holds a Ph.D in Communication Arts from the University of Ibadan, MA (Distinction) Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Master Degree in Industrial and LabourRelations, Delta State University, Abraka; B.A (Hons.) Mass Communication, Delta State University, Abraka; Advanced Diploma and Ordinary Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos; Certificate in Digital Humanities, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Certificate in TV and Film Camera Operations from the then NTA Headquarters, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He has held several appointments within and outside the University system. Until his present appointment, he has been the Director of Academic Planning, Delta State University, Abraka. He was the Director of the Delta State University Pre-Degree Programme between 2018 and 2021. He was the Head of Department of Mass Communication, Delta State University, Abraka between 2015 and 2019.

In 2018 and 2019, he had the rare honour and responsibility of being a Head of Department and Director combined.

During his tenure as the Head of Department, he produced the first set of First Class graduates in the Department.

He has won several national and international awards, honours and fellowships.

In 2009, he was nominated and invited to the USA by the US government to participate in the Distinguished USA International Visitors’ Leadership Programme (IVLP) as the African Journalist, 2009; he was also invited to participate as a pioneer Fellow of the Brown University, International Advanced Research Institute (BIARI), Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

In 2017, the Delta State University (DELSU) Senate awarded him the Most Hardworking HOD with a cash prize; in 2005, he got commendations from the DELSU Senate and the State Government for his fight against examination malpractice. He has several other commendations and awards.

Ufuophu-Biri has presented lectures in different places including Harvard University, Cambridge, USA; University of Memphis, USA; University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, USA; University of Abertay, Dundee, Scotland, Britain; Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA; British Universities Video and TV Council, London, UK. Other places he has delivered lectures include; Dubai, UAE, Accra, Ghana and Israel.

He has also been the PRO and Secretary of ASUU, DELSU Branch and Assistant Secretary of NLC, Delta State Council. He has also served as the National President of the DELSU Alumni Association.

He is a Master of Ceremony par excellence and has mastered over 150 ceremonies both within and outside Nigeria. He is a talented comedian and short movie producer who has mentored many popular comedians and actor/actresses.

Ufuophu-Biri is widely published nationally and internationally and has attended and participated in numerous conferences, workshops and trainings, both within and outside Nigeria.

The multi-talented Professor who is also a talented rapper, released a single music track on the Covid-19 war in 2020.

Students and graduates popularly refer to him as a father figure, philanthropist, mentor, great scholar and a humanitarian.

He has served a Visiting Lecturer and External Examiner to several institutions of higher learning including Cape Peninsular University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa; University of Benin, Benin-City; Benson Idahosa University, Benin-City; NOUN Open University; Western Delta University, Oghara and Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

