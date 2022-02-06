Inaugurate 8-man executive

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday – Bomadi

Ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta South Senatorial District, have formed a united body known as Delta South PDP Ward Chairmen’s Forum, DSPWCF, to chart way forward for the their political well-being and the party.

The Ward chairmen from the eight local government areas in Delta South Senatorial District, weekend, converged at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, where they elected an eight-man executive to pilot affairs of the body.

However, the eight-man executive comprised Mr Tanko Tamaraudimene Awipi as chairman (Bomadi), Mr Augustine Iyinbor as deputy chairman (Warri Southwest), Mr Peter Ayetuovo as secretary (Isoko South) and Nanakumor Anthony as assistant secretary (Patani).

Others include Kingsley Ogio as treasurer (Warri North), Mr Omosien Onoyinwhinta as organizing secretary (Isoko North), Mr Lawrence Akpoveso as financial secretary (Warri South) and Mr Preye Koremene as PRO (Warri Southwest).

Mr Awipi, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, thanked members for their cooperation, noting that aims and objectives of the forum were to work for a better political future for members and to canvass support for the party’s candidates contesting to various elective offices.

“I’m very happy to say that, today we have finally actualized our dream of working together for the betterment of members and the PDP. Our objective is to mobilize massive support for our party’s candidates in any election.

“We hope to do greater exploits for our great party in the coming days, and as ward party chairmen we have the wherewithal to achieve the purpose of our unity”.

