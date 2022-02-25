By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Josiah Bozimo, yesterday, said the state government has put modalities in place to regulate the constitution of community development associations, CDAs.

Bozimo, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, said the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development would take care of the oversight functions of the registration of the associations while the Ministry of Justice would draft the laws.

Bozimo, who was flanked by his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, said the registration was not meant to stifle the associations.

He said: “In the course of the registration, the law states the provision they must comply with, the aspirant or group must bring its constitution, bye-laws and others. This method will afford equitable spread within the families, rotation of the positions, who is qualified to hold the positions and not for selfish interest.”

Aniagwu who also spoke, said: “There is no political undertone in it. We want to deepen peace in the communities not to become another centre of crisis or disagreement.”

Saying that the Women Affairs Ministry would handle any disagreement that may arise from the registration, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, said the registration form would cost N50,000.

