By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti

Following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, over the weekend, the Segun Oni Movement, SOM, on Sunday, accused former governor Ayodele Fayose of conspiring with Governor Kayode Fayemi to foil Oni’s governorship ambition.

The movement said that the plot was initiated as a result of the ripples Oni’s defection had generated in the camps of Bisi Kolawole and Biodun Oyebamji, the PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, respectively.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, SOM, Jackson Adebayo, said: “Troubled by the mass movement of PDP members to Oni’s camp, Fayose had attempted to stop his loyalists, who were moving in droves, but it was an exercise in futility, as his actions further mobilised more people to the Oni meeting.”

I’ve no enemy to fight in PDP — Fayose

In his reaction, Mr Fayose assured members and supporters of the PDP in the state that he remained on the same page with everyone, not minding the side taken before and during the primary election.

The former governor, in a statement, said: “It’s not anti-party or outside any party member’s right to support any aspirant of his or her choice in a build-up to a primary election and same cannot be used against anyone after the process.”

The statement read: “What else can I ask for after winning for my candidate? Therefore, I must provide leadership for all and the party at large and ensure that all interests are protected as politics is purely interest-based to which I will never be insensitive.

“Lastly, let me state that we can wish that no one leaves the party, but we are not in a position to force those that feel strongly that their aspiration can only be realized elsewhere to stay in the party. To me, it is a matter of choice and commitment to one’s ambition or the interests of the PDP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria