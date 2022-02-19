By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Onicha East State constituency and Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa, Saturday raised alarm over an alleged plot by some individuals to remove him from office as the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Odefa who alleged that such clandestine moves were in connection with his decision to remain in PDP added that “I do not have any moral ground or justification to abandon the party that has been so good to me.”

Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, the four terms lawmaker further added that “I’m aware that there are already some clandestine moves to possibly incarcerate, intimidate, and harrass me; members of my family and my political associates.”

According to him, “I am aware that there is a move to make illegal attempt to remove me as the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, a position that my colleagues have found me worthy and capable of manning for some years now.”

The statement read in part: “Also, it is a well established legislative tradition and convention that a lawmaker who wishes to defect from his political party to another political party is required to formally write to the Speaker of the House informing him/her and other lawmakers in plenary of such decision. It’s on record that I have never taken this decision and no such letter has ever been read on the floor of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

“Consequently, this press briefing is to unequivocally state that I have remained a loyal party man and that is not about to change any time soon.

“My party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the Ward, Local Government, State, and at the National levels remain at peace, united and do not in any way present the avenue that could gender my defection from the party to another political party.

“My loyalty to my dear colleagues and leadership of Ebonyi State House of Assembly remain resolute. In Ebonyi State, I have no political enemies.

“I have very cordial relationship with the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, whom I have tremendous respect for, we are both brothers and partners working to make our dear State better.

“I therefore, hereby affirm that I remain a loyal, committed and proud member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter.”

