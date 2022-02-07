BY BENJAMIN NJOKU

Newly premiered big budget movie, “Head Over Bills” produced and directed by Dabby Chimere is currently making waves in the cinemas across the country.

The movie premiered on January 30t, at Blue Pictures’ cinema city mall, Lagos, amid resounding ovation.

In the words of the producers, “movie goers should expect to be entertained, because it’s a lovely film with a very beautiful storyline. So, it will keep everyone at the edge of their seat, and they will love every bit of it.

Starring the big names in Nollywood including Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Racheal Okonkwo, Uzor Arukwe, Mofe Duncan, Anita Joseph, Big Brother Naija’s Prince Nelson Enwerem, Ego Nwosu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, DJ Barbie, Alex Cross among others, the movie is currently making waves in the cinemas.