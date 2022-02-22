Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd)

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — A melodrama, Monday, engulfed the public hearing of the Joint Committees on Customs and Excise, Finance and Banking and Currency of the House of Representatives probing the delay in the take off of Nigeria Customs Services E-Customs modernisation project.

The project when completed was expected to automate the activities of the service, streamline the finances and stop revenue leakages from the system.

The committee said Nigeria was currently losing about $8.810 billion annually from non-implementation of the project, adding that the project was projected to generate about $176.2 billion within the 20 years concession period.

In her presentation to the committee jointly chaired by Leke Abejide (Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise); Victor Nwokolo (Chairman, Committee on Banking and Currency) and James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance), Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who was represented at the hearing by the Director, Home Finance, Stephen Okon, said there were pending court cases, which had delayed the project.

She noted that the suits were three and as such, could not continue.

She said: “There is no doubt the pending cases are impeding the commencement of the E-Customs project. In order to pave way for the take-off of the project, the Ministry is liaising with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to ensure the arbitration is speedily concluded.

‘’This we believe could settle all the pending matters and allow the E-Customs project to commence without further delay.”

The drama

Delivering his speech at the hearing, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), who was represented by the Assistant Comptroller-General, ICT, Galadima Saidu, said the matter had been previously heard and dispensed with by the House, wondering why it was reopening it.

He said the contractor, Adani Mega System Limited, who was supposed to execute the project, had been relieved of it.

He said: “Adani Mega System Limited to ‘build, operate and own’ scanning services infrastructure at designated ports across Nigeria, without consultation or knowledge of the Federal Ministry of Finance or Nigeria Customs Service.

“This information was leaked to the service by a whistle-blower who was introduced to the NCS by the House Committee on Customs, backed by relevant documents.

“Consequently, chairman of the C138 Committee was invited by the Comptroller-General of Customs and after series of discussions, he was made to realise that the committee, being a non-juridical person, lacked the capacity to enter into any legal agreement.

“Furthermore, investigations carried out by the service revealed that Messrs Adani Mega Systems Limited outsourced the agreement to an unauthorised third party. Adani International Limited (UK) registered four months after the agreement was signed and the company has since been dissolved.

“Therefore, the assertion by Adani Mega System Ltd that its international partner has a proven track record, capacity, expertise and competence to execute and operate within the project field covered by the agreement was false and misleading.

ALSO READ: Nigeria losing $8.810bn yearly from non-implementation of e-Customs Project — Reps

“It was upon the realisation of this misrepresentation that the Committee on CISS cancelled the agreement entered into with Messrs Adani Mega Systems Limited, via a letter Ref:TED/DIR/GAM/GEN/Ol/OZS dated 18th September, 2017 (Capy attached as Annex ‘B).

“It is worthy of note also that the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Finance, Customs and Public Petition passed a resolution suspending the Concession Agreement on e-Customs pending the outcome of an investigative hearing.’’

The altercation between CGC, Reps

The use of the word “curious” angered the lawmakers, prompting a member of the committee, Ndukwe Uko Nkole, to ask the CGC to withdraw the remark and tender an apology.

He said: “Colleagues, as a rider to what my colleague has submitted, chairman, banking and currency, the CG of Customs in his address to this parliament, especially in paragraph 4, is very derogatory to the parliament and it is very wrong for a public officer, an appointed officer to address elected representatives, that he’s curious.

‘’So I demand that the CG of Customs apologise to this parliament for using such a derogatory statement on the parliament.”

Responding, the lead chairman of the joint committee and substantive chairman on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide asked Nkole to read the paragraph again.

Nkole did and submitted that “The House that has a supervisory role by hierarchy, the parliament towers above. Then why would you respond in such a manner using such a word to your supervisors. Mr Chairman, I take exception to this and as a responsible parliament I expect that the CG of Customs should withdraw and apologise to the parliament over the statement. It’s wrong in its entirety.”

In his response, Abejide said: “Your observation is noted. I think the co-chair spoke on it earlier but let us hear from the CG himself.”

Given the opportunity to speak, Saidu, however, veered off the issue at stake, dwelt on the importance of the project.

But another member of the committee, Bamidele Salem, insisted that the CGC must address the issue raised by Nkole.

Salem said: “Mr. Chairman, point of order, please, I think we need to get this very clear. The remark and the demand of Uko Nkole is not about whether…”

Intervening in the matter, a co-chair of the joint committee and substantive House chairman, Committee on Banking and Currency, Victor Nwokolo, said the hearing would be postponed.

He was particularly angry that Adani Mega System didn’t make any submission.

Also speaking, the Co-chair, Chike Okafor, who represented chairman, Committee on Finance, James Faleke, moved the motion for adjournment.

“The two points have been made. One, this matter is in court and again, another very key point is that Adani mega systems, we don’t have your submission and so, we can’t speak. So, it’s also part of the reasons we are considering taking an adjournment. My co-chair, if you don’t mind, I can move for us to take an adjournment,” he said.

Reacting, Abejide expressed surprise that Adani did not make any submission.

“Adani, I am very surprised. We did advert in three national dailies for three days asking for submissions. We specifically mentioned Adani because you are issue in this project. But I am surprised that you didn’t make any submission. You didn’t see the adverts in the national dailies. You don’t read papers. So, I will allow my colleague to move his motion”, he said.

He later ruled on the motion.

“We are going to adjourn this hearing till 4th of March, 2022 to allow the remaining parties like the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Adani mega systems to present their own submission and again, if possible, go and withdraw the matter before that date so that we can have time to resolve the matter amicably. It is an advise. I am asking you to do so that when you come on the 4th, we will sit down, discuss and resolve it”, Abejide said.

Vanguard News Nigeria