ABUJA-CIVIL Societies Organisations, CSOs, Friday, expressed joy and hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law ahead of 2023 general elections.

The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, described the action of Buhari as a courageous step for assenting to the bill and hailed him for the new Electoral Act 2022.

Adeyanju said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that a few hours ago, President Buhari yielded to the cry of the average Nigerian citizen and signed the Electoral Act Bill into law.

“We commend the President for this positive and courageous step. As we had earlier stated in various press releases, it is not too late for the President to retrace his steps and leave a positive legacy that will be talked about for years to come. This Electoral Act and the innovations it will bring into our electoral space will be considered as one of the President’s greatest legacies.

“Notwithstanding the attempts by politicians with vested interest to mislead the President into refusing assent, we are happy that the president has behaved like a statesman.

“Nigeria is bigger than every political office holder and we must always put this into consideration in making decisions that affect the country. It should be noted that the Electoral Act has introduced very innovatively and far-reaching clauses, some of which are the institutionalisation of electronic transmission of results, card reader usage, the conduct of primaries not later than 180 days before the election, and more significantly, the resignation of political office holders before the conduct of primaries.

“We note that while signing the bill into law, the President requested the National Assembly to immediately amend the Act and expunge section 84 which provides that political office holders must resign before the conduct of primaries. We urge the National Assembly to reject this request, as the principle behind that section was well thought out.

“Any political office holder who seeks to contest for a public office should resign and concentrate on the electioneering process, rather than using public funds to fund his election ambition. This section is in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), as amended.

“In addition to the foregoing, we urge the President to take a step further by immediately ordering the release of the election funds to INEC, to enable it to commence preparation for the elections. We are optimistic that the signing of the Electoral Act Bill into law will yield new dawn for Nigeria, and perhaps, a better legacy for the President.”

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, also hailed Mr President for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, and described it as fulfilling obligations of democratic values.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani who doubles as Executive Director, CISLAC, and Chairman of TMG, in a statement, said under democracy people cannot be suppressed by the few interests groups, noting that CSOs will continue to demand electoral transparency in order to have good governance in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani commended the determination of the National Assembly, media, CSOs, and Nigerians for pressing home their demands, which have brought about the new amended Electoral Act.

He said that under democracy people cannot be suppressed by the few interests groups, noting that CSOs will continue to demand electoral transparency in order to have good governance in Nigeria.

He said that “Buhari has fulfilled his obligations by upholding the values of democracy and assenting the Electoral Bill.

“It would be recalled that civil society organisations, CSOs, in Abuja, recently demanded Mr. President’s assent to the electoral bill, during a protest.

“The protest, which CISLAC was part of, became necessary owing to the fact that the President Buhari-led administration has declined assent to the bill twice.

However, the CISLAC boss expressed optimism that the new Electoral Act will guarantee INEC’s financial independence, which in turn will ensure the electoral umpire gets early funding on time to prepare for election.

“Initially, we reduced the conversation of the bill to direct and indirect primaries, but it’s a lot more. If you think about early funding for the election, this Electoral Act provides funding for election to the electoral commission at least a year before the election.

“Why is that important, if you think about the conduct of elections, postponement of elections that we had in 2019, 2015, even 2011 were attributed to issues around elections operations and logistics management. So when INEC receives the funds early, it gives better time to plan”, he pointed.

Still speaking about the new Electoral Bill, he (Rafasanjani) said, “The bill has provisions that address multiple voting and voting by proxy as well as tampering with election results at the results collation centers.

“It will also give INEC the exclusive rights and independence to review results announced under duress. In other words, the bill bars politicians from influencing or harassing polling officials from declaring fabricated results.”

However, he called on political parties, candidates and Nigerians to comply with the provisions of the new Electoral Act, therefore urged CSOs, media to continue in the fight against all forms of injustice and protect the tenets of democracy and that of social justice, “As only then would we able to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, AGI Arroyo-Dare Atoye, also in a statement made his position known, saying the new Electoral Act will guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

“Our understanding is that Section 84 (12) is a noble electoral provision that will save the nation the enormous government and instruments usually cornered by political appointees to advance their elective interests.

“Nigeria suffers double-jeopardy from elected and appointed officials who often use the state’s resources to have an unfair advantage over other contestants.

“While it is the standard norm in every democracy for elective officials seeking another term of office to remain and vie, however, it is never in the public interest globally for appointees to stay in office once elective interest has been indicated.

“In addition to this, we intend to write the National Assembly to insert in the constitution a provision barring someone who has purchased a nomination form from remaining in the office.

“Nigeria needs this kind of reformative provision to check the abuse of government resources and create a level playing field for all aspirants.

“We therefore believe and agree that no political appointee at any level should be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.

“However, we will not dissipate energy to dissuade the National Assembly from amending the clause as demanded by the President or criticise the ‘offended Ministers’ if they decide to approach the court.

“On the signed act, it is now apparent that when the people are ready to get something done, no leader or despot can stand in their way, which we have seen with the birth of the electoral act 2022.

“We have now shifted our attention to the execution phase of the new electoral act, where we shall support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure genuine implementation.

“The new act contains informative and progressive clauses that will strengthen the electoral process and guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

“It brings the advantage of an electoral instrument that we can use to persuade more Nigerians to vote to address cyclic voter apathy that has made our elections unenviable.”