The Cross River State Ministry of Health under the watch of Dr. Betta Edu has intensified her surveillance and increased the level of sensitization exercises in Villages to help identify Cholera cases and to ensure an effective prevention.

The State Rapid Response Team visited Ikoneto village Old Netim and several other communities in Odukpani LGA which is at a high risk to assess and respond to the situation where 7 cases were reported stated that they have positioned Cholera/Diarrhoea commodities in some health facilities with more investigation still ongoing. The team has also carried out a high level of sensitization and awareness campaign with important preventive materials donated to the residents to help curtail the level of spread and mortality.

Facilities like General Hospital Akamkpa, PHC Old Netim, PHC Obung, and Schools like St. Gregory Primary School Old Netim, Netim Model Nursery and Primary School, Old Netim Apostolic Nursery and Primary School, Old Netim Archangel International Nursery and Primary School, Primary School Obung as well as St. Michael Primary School Obung were all visited and the good news is that there’s no current active case found with just a single case of Diarrhoea as seen in the register review at Obung PHC. Other LGAs where surveillance have been ramped up include Bakassi, calabar south Akampa, Obanliku Abi Yakkur and Ogoja

The Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has reassured cross riverians that they do not have any reason to panic as the State’s Rapid Response Team is well trained and equipped to handle Public Health emergency associated with Cholera and even Lassa fever. “Everyone has a role to play, ensure personal hygiene and environmental hygiene.

Boil water before drinking as contaminated water sources cause Cholera and several other waterborne diseases. Wash your hand regularly avoid open defecation and report cases to DSNO and any health facility.

We’ve set out modalities to not only carryout a wider sensitization campaign but have also setup Cholera/Diarrhoea commodities in strategic places especially the hard to reach Communities for rapid response. The government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade will continue to protect the lives of every cross riverian.



The DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong who was also on ground with the team from the various Local Government visited said there was need to work with the Social Mobilization officers to push the prevention messages for Cholera and Lassa Fever down to the grassroots working with traditional leaders and religious leaders. She committed to a more rapid response at the PHC and community level.