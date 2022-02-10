.

Creditville, a financial technology proprietary group, has fully acquired CBN licensed Microfinance Bank, TouchGold. This acquisition propels Creditville towards the launch of its latest digital innovation- C Money powered by TouchGold MFB.

According to the Group Managing Director, Creditville Group, Richard Rotoye, the digital banking App was created to make the average Nigerian’s financial life easier.

“Following receipt of regulatory approvals, we are confident that the full acquisition of TouchGold Microfinance Bank will avail Creditville the opportunity to reach and serve our customers better, while creating more jobs and financing Nigerians for a good life. Creditville Group places a strong emphasis on making banking easy and convenient, which will help achieve our overall objective of being one of the best fintech companies in Africa.” he said.

Rotoye also mentioned plans to recapitalize TouchGold Microfinance Bank in-line with the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations.

On his part, the Chief Investment Officer, Creditville Group, Seyi Erhiahwe said the acquisition provides the company an opportunity to compete with other digital banking platforms. It gives us room to show our ability and disrupt the FinTech ecosystem in Nigeria. Our goal is to offer secure innovative technology and service that makes saving, lending, paying bills and investing simpler”.

Also speaking on the acquisition, the Managing Director of TouchGold Microfinance Bank, Abraham Awe said the TouchGold board of directors believe the acquisition is in the best interest of all stakeholders including employees, customers, depositors and shareholders. “TouchGold Microfinance Bank is known for empowering small and medium businesses with the finance needed to help their growth.

This move will also help simplify our processes while prioritizing customer satisfaction”

Creditville Nigeria commenced operations in 2013 as a micro-lending firm in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and has metamorphosed into a proprietary fintech group, with a business presence in nine branches nationwide.