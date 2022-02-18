By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun of Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, remanded five suspects, who were accused of killing Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo Town, in Ewekoro, Ogun State, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The five suspects who were remanded in the custody of the Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State are Fatai Ramon, Monsuru Ramon, Adeniyi Akinjiyan, Femi Akinjiyan and Olatidede Ojo.

Magistrate Balogun ordered the suspects to be remanded following the motion ex-parte filed and argued by the police lawyer, Morufu Animashaun, of Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Magistrate Balogun had on February 11, ordered the remand of two suspects over their alleged role in the murder of the late monarch.

The two murder suspects earlier remanded for 30 days are Lukman Azeez and Abiodun Sanyaolu.

Balogun after granting the remand order of the five murder suspects for 22 days, in consolidation to the earlier order granted adjourned the case till March 11.

Vanguard News Nigeria