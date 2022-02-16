An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Wednesday, ordered a 21- year-old barber, Isaac Clement to sweep the police station in Kwali Area Council for 90 days for cheating.

Clement who pleaded guilty to fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), begged the court for leniency.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered that the sentence should begin on Thursday.

The judge also ordered that Clement must sign in and out daily after sweeping the police station.

Ogbonnaya warned Clement to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Rita Ogar told the court that a plea bargain agreement dated February 4 had been signed by the defence counsel, Patrick Onuh and its terms adopted.

Ogar prayed the court to sentence Clement accordingly.

She told the court that Clement posed as Mr Parthner Smith, an American military officer and tricked another American citizen, Felicia Mendez to pay 550 dollars to him.

She said he deceived Mendez to believe that he was going to buy a flight ticket to visit her in August, 2021.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322.

