The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions commend the proactive measure of the Executive Governor of Benue State Dr. Samuel Ortom in rescuing 8 kidnapped Benue state indigenes on Saturday 19 February, 2022 from the den of Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen.

This is a great feat by the Governor and his team Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in the state.

The group commended Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, for overpowering the terrorists who kidnapped these innocent Nigerians and urged them to intensify effort to get rig of the state of those criminal elements who have vowed to make the State a living hell for residents and indigenes of Benue state.

In a press release jointly signed by President General, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, and leader of COSMBYLA Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, the Coordinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator South West Youth Leaders Forum, SWYLF, Shittu Waheed, President South South Youth Forum, SSYF, Tito Zokumor, the group call on Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, to move into action immediately to apprehend those criminals that killed 3 persons on Saturday evening along Lordy – Gbajimba road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state. The commended the effort of OPWS in rescuing those 8 persons that were kidnapped, but urge them to put in more efforts to flush out those criminal elements terrorising the state.

The group, commiserated with the Governor of Benue state, Dr Samuel Ortom, the people of Guma Local Government Area and the entire good people of Benue state over the death of their loved ones murdered by murderous Fulani terrorists in their own ancestral homes on Saturday evening 19 February, 2022, saying, it is a loss too many.

“We commend His Excellency Governor Samuel Ortom for providing necessary logistics and support needed for the security of lives and properties in the state. It takes a man with a good heart and a man that has the interest of his people at heart to stand firmly behind his people defending their course and interest at all times.

“We call on all and sundry with relevant information about the criminals terrorising the state to bring such information to security agencies or government officials for appreciate actions . Security of lives and property is the business of everyone.

“We call on all Benue state indigenes and residents to stand firmly behind their Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom because anyone with him, has nothing to fear or worry about. He is indeed a courageous leader”, the group stated.