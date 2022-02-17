…as Reps test-run voting device

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at Wednesday plenary said that the vote of every member of the House must count in the forthcoming voting on bills to amend the 1999 Constitution.

Accordingly section 9 of the Constitution, any bill seeking to amend the constitution must secure the vote of two-thirds which is 240 of the 360 members of the House to be approved.

Before now, voting on others issues has been by voice with the members shouting ‘ayes’ or ‘nays’.

READ ALSOEfforts on top gear to track invaders of Abia cattle market – Police

But at the plenary, Gbajabiamila asked members to test-run the electronic voting device in the chamber by voting on a number of motions including the second reading of a bill for an Act to Establish Federal University of Agriculture, Umerum, Anambra State to make Comprehensive Provisions for its Due Management and Administration; and for Related Matters sponsored by Rep. Vincent Ofumelu.

It will be recalled that the 360 mini computer voting devices were installed by the current 9th House.

The Speaker stated that Nigerian democracy was no more nascent hence the need for proper documentation.

He explained that this was in preparation for the voting on the constitution amendment bills soon to be done by the House.

“Every vote must count because it is a serious business. Our constituents must know how we voted on issues and this will have to be open to the public”, he stated.

The test-running was largely successful except for a few members, who complained that their devices didn’t boot properly.

Gbajabiamila then advised the affected members to send their names to the clerk of the House for for rectification.

In his contribution during the process, the deputy minority leader of the House, Hon. Toby Okechukwu urged the members to take the electronic exercise seriously as it would largely determine the outcome of events.

Commending the leadership of the House for putting the innovation, Okechukwu said that the use of the electronic system essentially to ascertain the number of the members during voting but for proper documentation for posterity.

He also emphasis the need to ensure that member voted from their individual seats and also observe COVID-19 protocols.

Similarly, the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu also highlighted the need for members to vote from their seats.

The clause by clause voting on the items amended in the Constitution is expected to be done soon in the Nation assembly.