By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion has trailed the online video which declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, Blyden Amajirionwu, winner of the Imo state Bye-election for the Ngor Okpala State Constituency last Saturday.

It stated that the APC got 9,248 votes to floor Jeff Nwachukwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 7,071 votes.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, from the video with a Returning officer, a professor of Drama and Critical Theory from Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Amen Dennis Akor, claimed the results were declared at Umuneke in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, around 3 am on Sunday.

According to Akor, “The APC candidate polled 9 248 to defeat Jeff Nwachukwu of the PDP who polled 7 071 votes. The total registered voters across the 11 existing electoral wards in the area was 94,060, and the total number of accredited voters was 18 083, noting that polling commenced as early as 8:30a.m and ended at about 2:30p.m, noting that all accredited voters with Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) cast their votes.

“The election results were published, displayed and transmitted electronically using the forms EC60E and EC8A through the INEC’s portal. The number of total votes cast was 17 862 and the total number of valid votes was 17 280 with rejected votes being 582.”

“No fewer than eleven registered political parties participated in the election.

The parties included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).

Others were the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” he said.

