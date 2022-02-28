Complete Sports founder, Ojeagbase, dies at 71

Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications, is dead.

A statement by Mr Julius Ojeagbase on behalf of the family announced that he died on Saturday, February 26 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA) after a brief illness. He was 71 years.

Dr. Ojeagbase hailed from Uzebba, Iuleha in Owan West of Edo State. Popularly known as Sunny Ojeagbase (or simply “S.O.”) before he added Emmanuel to his names, the late media entrepreneur broke into national consciousness as the pioneer publisher of sports news in Nigeria when he established Sports Souvenir weekly newspaper in 1984.

Ojeagbase is survived by his wife, Pastor Esther, his children both biological and adopted, as well as grandchildren and other relatives.

Condolence registers have been opened at Complete Sports headquarters at Plot 9, Alhaji Adenekan Street, Okota, Lagos; and at SADC headquarters, Esuola Street, off Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family.

Vanguard News