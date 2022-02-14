By Onozure Dania

Chairman of Ogriagbene Federated Community, in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Anthony Puwei, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the renovation of six classrooms in River Ramos Creek Secondary School, Ogriagbene.

Puwei gave the commendation after a facility inspection of the project, noting that if all contractors working on projects would promptly deliver their jobs following specification, then the area would be free from abandon projects.

Also speaking, Principal of the school, Mr. Godspower Ejakpovi appealed to Okowa to construct an examination hall, staff quarters for teachers, adding that, if the quarter was built, it would help address accommodation problem for teachers that are posted to the school.

