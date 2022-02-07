It is imperative for every person to give back to the society in which they live. Contributing to charitable endeavors helps and supports those who are ill or poor. Leon Ohm is one such entrepreneur who started his career on YouTube as a content creator. His growth and outreach on social media have helped raise awareness and facilitated contributions to quite a few charities.

Leon Ohm was born and raised in Germany and had a passion for making videos from a very young age. He started his YouTube journey while still in school and created his four-channel imperium with seven employees. His passion for creating videos and consistency made him successful under the name Brox. His content aims to be light-hearted and fun which appeals to all age groups.

Such an approach helped him garner views on the platform. He has between 15-30 Million views per month from his four YouTube channels. Leon wanted his content to be like him, fun, entertaining, and easy to relate to when audiences watch him. His formula for success was to make content that would help lighten up an individual’s day.

Leo Ohm always remembered this saying he learned at school at a very young age. It was from Charles Dickens, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” With this philosophy, he made sure he made a generous contribution to charities.

One of the most remarkable life events was donating 8000€ to kids with cancer.

With this initiative, he finally found a purpose in his philanthropic journey. He also raised awareness about agencies helping kids with cancer through his online platforms. This step could, in turn, inspire other followers to do the same. Leo has realized that satisfaction in life comes from helping others. Being wealthy and successful is a fix for short-term happiness, but true happiness comes from helping those in need.

Leo Ohm urges everyone to draw inspiration and do their part in society. Choose an initiative that speaks to you and help the charities that supports the cause in any way possible. Philanthropy is not just about donating money, but one can do whatever little they can in their capacity by volunteering or just raising awareness. Volunteering and spending time more time with children fighting cancer is the next thing on his agenda in Leon Ohm’s future.