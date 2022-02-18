Top UK event organizer, Akinlolu Jekins is set to host Zicsaloma and friends on the 24th of February, 2022 at the Broadway Theatre, Barking, Ilford.

Zicsaloma’s and his colleagues which includes Sabinus, Nasboi, Kie Kie and others are billed to accompany their fellow instagram comedian are gearing up to shut down UK with many of their skits and performances which have become regular viral content circulating the internet almost on a daily basis.

If you’re travelling into the UK or you live within or around UK, don’t miss this opportunity to meet up with your favourite instagram comedians at the event.