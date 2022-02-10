Chrisland University’s 2020/2021 overall best graduating student, Miss Martha Kave has bagged the Aig-Imoukhuede’s scholarship as an intern at Access Bank under a juicy financial package following her impressive academic strides.

Recall that Kave, 23, recorded a groundbreaking feat of graduating with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.90 at the university’s third convocation ceremony.

The disclosure of the scholarship for the Best Graduating Student was made known during a chat with the university by the Chairman, Coronation Capital and Founder of Aig-Imokhuede Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede on Wednesday. This was also followed up promptly with a letter addressed to the recipient by Access Bank’s Head of HR Operations, Mr Olakunle Olashore, accepting her to undergo internship with the bank for a period of one year under a mouth-watering salary package.

While reacting on the scholarship, Miss Kave revealed that she had always nurtured the dream of topping her class with good grades through hard work, focus and determination, as well as being intentional about her set goals.

“Being the best graduating student in my set is an indication of academic achievement because it was a goal I intentionally set for myself. To be the best graduating senior of my set was one of my goals and I am indeed glad,” she said.

Miss Kave, who was the former Chairperson of the University’s Students’ Caretaker Committee, and erstwhile Student Chaplain, commended the institution’s lecturers for being passionate about their work and their efforts which ensured that students excel in all academic activities.

The Criminology and Security Studies graduate explained that being ambition-driven, highly organised, result-oriented and an excellent communicator, also contributed to her academic excellence.

She appreciated the family of Aig-Imokhuede for the scholarship, noting that their support has catapulted her dreams into reality.

Miss Kave also appreciated the Chancellor of Chrisland University, High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs. Chinedum Peace Babalola, and members of staff of the Institution for helping her achieve this exceptional feat.

No fewer than five students bagged First Class honours during the convocation ceremony.

The five first class graduates emerged from the Departments of Criminology and Security Studies, Computer Science and Microbiology.

Miss Kave graduated from the Department of Criminology and Security Studies.

Besides being the overall best graduating student, she was also adjudged best well-behaved(female) students in her graduating set.

