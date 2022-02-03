By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Commissioner of Health in KadunaState, Dr. Amina Muhammed-Baloni, has said that cholera outbreaks killed 175 people across the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State in 2021.

Baloni spoke when receiving cholera testing equipment donated by the World Health Organisation to the state in Kaduna, which were meant for the Zonal Cholera Laboratory located at the Late Yusuf Dantsofo Memorial Hospital inTudun-Wada .

Dr.Baloni told journalists that Kaduna witnessed 175 deaths due to cholera outbreaks in 2021, as almost all the 23 local government areas in the state were hit by the disease.

She said the donation by the world health body will go a long way to enhance the containment of the disease in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Adamu Mohammed-Mansir, Baloni said “as far the issue of cholera was concerned in 2021, virtually all the local government areas had cases of cholera and casualties.

“So this effort by the World Health Organization, concern about the health matters around the world, came at the right time because this will enhance our capability to not only do the rapid diagnostic test but also to know the type of cholera in the state. So, we thank WHO for its support to Kaduna State.

“We recorded some deaths from the cholera epidemics. 175 people died from the disease in the state,”the Commissioner said.

