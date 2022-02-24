By Chris Ochayi



ABUJA: Ahead of the 2022 population and housing census, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra has solicited the support of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the provision of security cover for personnel and materials to be deployed during the exercise.



Hon. Kwarra made the request when he visited the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi at the NSCDC’s headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the security of the personnel and materials to be deployed was vital to the successful conduct of the 2022 Census.

READ ALSO2023 Election: Ignore alleged tension in llaje/ljaw, orchestrated by desperate Reps aspirants — Group



While providing update on the status of preparations for the 2022 Census, Kwarra disclosed that the Commission has completed Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 772 out of the 774 LGAs as well as conducted 1st and 2nd Census Pretests in some selected Enumeration Areas across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



He further disclosed that the Commission is getting ready to conduct pilot census in May, 2022 in preparation for the main census later in the year.



The NPC Chairman assured that the 2022 Census will be a fully digital census that is not only about enumeration of Nigeria’s population but will also provide information on the number of households in the country including facilities and amenities in such households.



On the relevance of census data to national development, Hon. Kwarra observed that the 2022 Population and Housing Census data will help NSCDC in planning to address security challenges in the country.



In his remarks, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi acknowledged that census data is very important in national planning, adding that they need to get accurate census data, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi acknowledged that census data is very important in national planning.



He added that they need to get accurate census data to devise appropriate strategies for the security of citizens and national infrastructure and assets.



Dr. Audi specifically stated that NSCDC mandate of protecting critical assets and infrastructure also covers protection of the personnel and materials the Commission plans to deploy for the census, a task that is made easier by the presence of the NSCDC offices in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.