By Sylvester Kwentua

It was a gathering of celebrities on Sunday night in Lagos, as John Nunanyon, a fast rising CEO, celebrated his birthday.

In a gathering filled with friends and well wishers, the steal of the party was when celebrities, mostly comedians, stormed the event, to add glamour to it.

Popular radio personality, Rugged Pastor, made sure he kept people laughing for a long duration of the party, as he was the anchor man for the party.

The celebrities in attendance, and who are brand ambassadors to JTechtrade, one of the companies owned by John Nunanyon, are Taaooma, Laughpills, Og tega, Crazeclown and Pankeroy.

John Nunanyon is a fast rising entrepreneur with successful business brands. He is the chief executive officer of JTechtrade and Nayon Superstores.