By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has always made headlines for the wrong reason even as a single mother of three children.

And the latest scandal, where Timaya’s baby mama, Tamar reportedly accused the actress of dating her man is as serious and messier as it behooves on the Scottish-Nigerian actress to set the record straight.

However, in an Instagram post to save her name, Caroline had fingered Tamar as the brain behind the rumour. She also frowned at those who have continued to spread false news about her.

Reacting to the allegation, Caroline wrote “When stupid bloggers decide to type rubbish without confirmation that is something I will not tolerate this year. Same rubbish has been written about me concerning a footballer when I was in a serious relationship about two years ago and it was false.”

“You gutter bloggers need a lot of schooling .. like two opposite-sex adults can’t be ordinary friends again? Something must happen? Enough of this silly mentality. I ain’t ashamed of whom I have been with or who I will be with.

Caroline’s name is associated with controversy. In fact, since she came into the limelight, the actress has had her own fair share of controversy . Not long ago, she was romantically linked with Tagbo Umeike, a friend of Davido who died on his birthday in 2017, shortly after he was seen partying with the musician and his crew.

The actress called out Davido on social media, accusing the superstar of killing his friend but at the end of the day, nothing came out of it.

Also, before her marriage to her ex- billionaire husband crashed in 2016, the actress was reportedly involved in a series of controversies that forced her to take a break from acting to reorganize her life. And since then , she has been operating underground until recently when she made headlines again.

Meanwhile, with the recent development, it’s obvious that Caroline Danjuma hasn’t neither learnt her lessons, nor dumped those traits that always get people talking about her on social media at random. It conflicts with her earlier petition, where she whipped up sentiments many years ago after a story chronicling her affairs with men was published in the then Home Video page of Saturday Vanguard. “How would my son feel when he grows up to read these stories about me online. Please you don’t need to he reminding people about my past,” she bemoaned in a telephone conversation.

