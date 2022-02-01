By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has warned the Nigeria Police Force not to unduly interfere in the affairs of the leadership in Gombe state.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Rev. Fr. Joseph Shinga, Gombe CAN said the intervention of the security agents in its internal crisis was suspicious.

The umbrella Christian body also demanded that the State Government be impartial and douse the mounting religious tension in the State.

He said, “Fired by the sense of history, from 2019 (to be specific) a thicker margin line has been drawn against the Church in Gombe state for the simple reason that an enforcement of oppressive structures against the Church are strategically set in motion and this statement will correct a certain impression that we cannot live in Gombe as citizens of Nigeria with the freedom of our faith not respected.

“It is becoming more official that the Christian religion in Gombe state has been manipulated and kept under multiple attacks over and over, most likely for the reason to start a war between ourselves. We have been confronted with this from a very long time and it is playing out more significantly at the watch of this administration.

“Our rightfully elected leadership of CAN Gombe State, have been persistently distracted with consistent invitations to appear before the police unduly and till this moment, reasons are yet to be officially handed to the leadership of CAN at any level as to why these invitations have become a recurrent decimal.

“On the 30th day of January 2022, a grand reception of our elected CAN leaders should have held but it was rudely suspended with less than 12hours to the event due to reasons that we are still shocked at. Plans were made, monies were spent, a lot were put together for the same event went with the wasted hours of yesterday.

“We are asking all Christians in Gombe and beyond to remain calm until tomorrow, when we shall further appear before the police on another invitation which will determine our clearance to fix a new date for the grand reception of our Gombe State CAN Execute.

“We call on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alh. Inuwa Yahaya, being the chief security officer, to immediately investigate and intervene on the so-called faction of the CAN leadership in the state, impersonating and parading as CAN leaders. While we remain calm, we call on all christians to pray for the unity of the church and the peace of Gombe State.”