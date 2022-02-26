.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Tension heightened in many voting centres in Akure North/ South federal constituency yesterday during the House of Representatives bye-elections following an allegation that the state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa was distributing money to influence voters.

But in a swift response, the deputy governor denied the allegation saying he didn’t leave his residence yesterday.

However, this reporter personally saw the deputy governor at the voting centre.

meanwhile, the low turnout of voters characterised yesterday’s election across the Federal constituency.

Vanguard gathered that the deputy governor decided to visit some centres following the abysmal performance of the party’s candidate, Mayokun Alade and the distress call by All Progressive Congress APC leaders.

Voters at St Paul’s Primary school, Obaile, ward 9 Unit 3 in Akure North who identified the deputy governor kicked against his presence at the centre.

Vanguard gathered that the deputy governor who visited the centre in Black Mercedes Benz G – Wagon with covered plate number was accompanied by an official of the Civil Defence.

Ayedatiwa was not accompanied to the voting centres visited by his usual security personnel.

He was welcomed at the St Paul’s Primary voting Primary School by a former Works commissioner, Saka Ogunleye who is a leader in Akure North.

However, one of the voters, a female who was obviously furious at the development, said they would not be allowed anybody to snatch any ballot box.

She said, ” We saw him ( deputy governor) he came to share money, let them share any amount, he would fail. This is PDP unit, we won’t allow them to snatch any ballot box.”

lt’s a lie, they should bring evidence – Deputy governor

In an interview, the deputy governor said

It is not true. How can I go around distributing money? What is my own with that? Anyone that says so should bring evidence where they saw me distributing money.

“I live outside government house. I live among the people, so I don’t live in a government house for now. So if anybody says they see me, maybe around my area. I don’t understand what they are saying.

Deputy governor came to monitor situation as senior citizen- Former Commissioner

But, the former Works commissioner, Saka Ogunleye while speaking on the presence of the deputy governor and allegation of distribution of money to voters at the centre said ” this is not his ward, he is from the south. But as a Senior citizen, he came to monitor the situation.

“How can he be distributing money. He only came here to ask me questions and I told him that the election had been peaceful.

“The allegation that APC tried to snatch ballot is not true. Those making the claim were only insinuating. Are they afraid? It is a free and fair election we will not create any crisis.

APC leader beaten up for running away with voter’s money

Vanguard gathered that at Methodist Primary School, Gbogi, a leader of the APC was beaten up and tied for allegedly running away with N240, 000 meant to influence voters.

He was rushed to a private hospital in lsinkan area by party supporters.

In an interview, he said that the money given to him was handed over to another party leader who eloped with it before the poll.

Our members attacked in lju – Eyitayo Jegede alleges

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede SAN who voted at ward 2 unit 9, Sacred Heart Primary School, Akure has alleged that members of the party were attacked and injured by thugs in lju, Akure North.

Jegede said elections were disallowed in some areas by thugs sponsored by the ruling party in the state.

APC candidate chased out of polling unit.

The Reps candidate of the APC, Mayowa Alade was chased out of his polling unit at Gbogi Isinkan II, Ward 3, Unit 14 of Akure

Alade was accused by voters of financial inducement, but for the timely intervention of security agencies and APC leaders who whisked him out of the venue.

Eyewitnesses said that the voters protested against the candidate as he was seen distributing money to induce voters to vote for him.

He was hurriedly moved out of the scene by party leaders as the people mobilized against him.

Alade was thereafter prevented him from voting.

Reacting, Alade however debunked the allegation noting that “the people spotted me in white and hailed me, trying to hug me. I did not give anybody money to vote for me.”

The candidate claimed that he had voted before he was whisked out of the premises so as not to disrupt the election.

** Election peaceful- APC

Reacting to the Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Alex Kalejaye denied the allegation of disruption of the election.

Kalejaye described the election as peaceful and devoid of crisis.

