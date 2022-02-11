As part of activities marking the 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Bridge Nigeria reiterates its commitment to providing children with learning materials, science lessons and classroom experiences that would inspire pupils, girls in particular, to explore, experiment and be inspired by science and technology related careers.

Every year on February 11th, the United Nation General Assembly celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and seeks to promote full and equal access for women and girls to participate in science. The year’s theme: “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us”, seeks to recognize the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries, but also as agents of change in accelerating progress towards the achievement of SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Bridge Nigeria, a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun States supports thousands of girls to become confident, empowered young women as they progress in learning each and every day, helping them complete primary school; do well in secondary school and university and open up opportunities offering prosperity and success.

Speaking on how the Bridge methodology supports children, Bridge Nigeria’s Managing Director, Ms Foyinsola Akinjayeju stated that the Bridge methodology uses the science of learning to transform the national curriculum into research proven digital teaching guides or lesson plans available to teachers through the technology platform.

“The same technology platform ensures increased accountability and professionalism for all teachers. In-person training for every teacher is based on proven approaches into delivering learning outcomes for children. It is combined with data driven teacher coaching in classrooms every day, scientifically tested learning materials are provided to every classroom to ensure that pupils have access to the learning resources needed to succeed.” Akinjayeju said.

In addition to ensuring that every lesson is based on scientifically proven instructional principles and data driven management techniques, Bridge actively pursues opportunities with organisations to inspire pupils to explore career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Recently, some Bridge girls experienced an 8 weeks code training course with PYLadies, an international mentorship organisation for women in coding.

A Bridge graduate, Fiyinfoluwa Omole is a beneficiary of the National Cradle-to-Career Scholarship by the Nigerian National Production Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (NNPC/SNEPCo) scholarship following her exceptional performance in the 2021 national common entrance exams. Fiyinfoluwa, who now attends a top secondary school, noted that her favourite subject is science and mathematics and hopes to become an Engineer in the future – “To make things that will be useful to people, things that will make life easier.” She noted.

Hopefully, girls like Fiyinfoluwa will be supported and encouraged to pick interest in careers of their choices without discrimination and bias. Girls and boys have the right to aspire to be whatever they want and be supported to achieve their dreams, however, giving them access to quality schools with equity of learning and opportunity puts them on the right pathway.