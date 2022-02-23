By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Falcons of Nigeria scored late to win 1-0 and book their place at this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Following the victory in Abuja last Friday, the Super Falcons stunned the Ivorians with an 88th minute strike at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan to win 3-o on aggregate, thanks to resolute defending and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie keeping out a spot kick.

Esther Okoronkwo’s goal took the steam out of the Ivorians who were beginning to force the Super Falcons into committing fouls and getting booked with their search for goals.