By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons of Nigeria saw off their opponents from Ivory Coast, 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ifeoma Onumonu’s well taken brace in an AWCON qualifer.

FT' in Abuja | We claimed a clinical triumph on our home ground in our quest for a 12th WAFCON appearance. Up next, second leg in Abidjan on February 23.



Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-0 Cote d'Ivoire 🇨🇮



Ifeoma Onumonu 21' 56'#SoarSuperFalcons#Team9jaStrong#NGACIV #AWCON2022Q @thenff pic.twitter.com/xyeuNc0pUV — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 18, 2022

Onumonu scored in the 21st and 56th minute to give the Super Falcons an advantage heading into the return leg against the Lady Elephants.

Details later…