. Heading towards $100 – analysts

. As OPEC moves to meet quota

By Udeme Akpan

For the first time in seven years, the price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, has risen to $95 per barrel, indicating $33 in excess of the $62 per barrel 2022 budget benchmark.

The budget was also based on the production of 1.8 million barrels per day, bpd, including about 400,000 barrels of Condensate that Nigeria produces daily.

Details later