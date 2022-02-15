.

**IGP orders closure of state intelligence units across Nigeria

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday commenced the grilling of Suspended IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari over his involvement in the Brazil-Ethiopia- Nigeria drugs ring and deal to compromise 25 kilograms of Cocaine in the custody of NDLEA.

Sources at NDLEA headquarters disclosed that in conformity with lawful practices, officials of the agency are bent on concluding the interrogations of DCP Kyari and his officers/collaborators by the end of work on Wednesday.

A source further said that following the request by IGP Alkali Baba that indicted NDLEA officers to be investigated for their roles in the drug bust, the agency would not spare any of its officers involved.

When contacted, Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said, ““We gave an assurance in our statement on Monday that ‘no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of the investigation will face the full wrought of the law at the end of the ongoing probe and that still stands. If anyone has concrete information or evidence, our doors are open.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has reportedly ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and SpecialTactical Squad (STS) units across the country.

The closure is coming barely a day after the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari and four others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over alleged drug deals.

When contacted, Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSL Olumuyiwa Adejobi said he was unaware of the directive.

Sources however hinted that detectives in all the satellite units following the directive have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CSP Adejobi’s response to an inquiry was simply, “I am not aware”

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force on Monday arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a transnational drug cartel.

The arrest of Kyari and others came after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared him wanted on Monday.

