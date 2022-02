A crowd at the scene.

Two members of a three-man armed robbery gang have been lynched in Lagos.

The suspects, eyewitnesses said, specialised in terrorising Okoko, Igbolerin, Iyana Isashi and its environs.

They were caught during a robbery operation at Mechanic Bus Stop along Badagry Expressway this (Sunday) morning at about 6a.m.

Details coming.

