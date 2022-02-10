By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension on Thursday as three policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen at a police check point in Enugu.

The incident happened along timber junction, Maryland axis in Enugu South local government area of the State.

It was gathered that hoodlums kidnapped a woman and her driver at the same point.

Vanguard learnt that a Keke operator sustained bullet injury as the hoodlums were shooting sporadically on the air to scare people away.

The spokesman of Enugu command who confirmed the incident said the information was still sketchy. He said that Policemen were after the hoodlums.

“Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy. Meanwhile, manhunt of the hoodlums have been initiated,” he said.

