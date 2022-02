Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the process of signing into law the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The ceremony is ongoing at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those present at the ceremony include Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

