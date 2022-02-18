By Emmanuel Okogba

Blessing Okagbare was on Friday handed a 10-year ban in a statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following her expulsion from last year’s Tokyo Olympics for doping violations.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics long jump silver medalist was handed ‘five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.’

It was concluded after trial that Okagbare’s use of multiple prohibited substances as part of an organised doping regimen in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympic Games was egregious conduct that amounted to aggravating circumstances under the Rules thereby warranting an additional period of ineligibility on top of the standard four-year sanction.

#BREAKING Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping: AIU #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/3nf7F2ee09 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 18, 2022

Details later…