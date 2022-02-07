.We paid N10.7m to abductors — Families of victims Abductors ensure complete ransom before freeing captives Dayo Johnson - Akure A farmer, Femi Alawiye and nine of his farm workers lured to the farm and abducted in Ogbese area of Ondo state have regained their freedom after parting with N10.7m ransom. A family member said that the kidnappers counted the money and ensured it was completed before they freed those kidnapped. Recall that the victims were abducted last week Saturday after the kidnappers succeeded in luring them to the farm under the pretence that the farm was on fire. Vanguard gathered that the victims were released after their family members raised the ransom requested for by the kidnappers. Alawiye was called on the phone that his farm was on fire and he quickly rushed down to the farm to see the level of the damage but on getting to the farm, the kidnappers rounded up and whisked them away Police sources told vanguard that the kidnappers had earlier freed five of the kidnapped workers But the remaining six victims were released after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den. Vanguard gathered that the victims have reunited with their families having paid a ransom of N10.7million. A family told newsmen that “They collected N10.7 million naira from six of us and they counted the money and ensured it was complete before they freed those kidnapped Police image maker in the state, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the released of all the victims. Odunlami however claimed ignorance of the payment of ransom. “Our men have been in the bush trailing them and they have been freed and we are still making sure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book. The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo vowed that the bandit would soon be track down and made to face the full weight of the law.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have again invaded two local government areas in Niger State killing forty-four villagers including a blind man.

The local government invaded are Shiroro and Munya.

An impeccable Source from the areas told our Correspondent that the villages deeply affected are  Galadinma Kolgo, Erena, Chukuba, and Allawa in Shiroro LGA where the gunmen killed 27 persons.

Mostly killed according to the Source were women and children while twenty-eight other women, three men and children whose number could not be immediately ascertained were abducted.

Vanguard also gathered that the Bandits had last Saturday stormed some villages in Munya local government area of the state where a blind man and sixteen other villagers were massacred.

The villages ravaged were Guni, Dazza and Zagzaga communities in Munya local government where no fewer than ten women and an unspecified number of children were abducted before setting their houses and farmlands ablaze.

 President, Lakpma Youth Association, Jibril Allawa who confirmed this to our Correspondent said the bandits have already opened up discussions with relatives of those abducted and are demanding Sixty million naira (N60 million) ransom before they can be released.

“Already, most of the affected communities in the two local government areas are now ghost towns as the villagers have taken refuge at the internally displaced person camp (IDP) in Central primary school, Gwada.”

Also, the Co-Convener Concerned Shiroro Youths Abubakar Sani Bello Kokki while confirming the development said, the gunmen stormed the Communities in a large convoy of motorcycles with each carrying two or three passengers wreaked havoc and held the communities, hostage, for several hours.

According to him “these villagers can no longer harvest their farm produces because the gunmen have warned them to stay away from their farms.

“We, therefore, call on both Federal and state governments to intervene immediately,” he pleaded.

The  Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for more confirmation.

