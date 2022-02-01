.

…commiserated with Niger State Governor over incessant Banditry in the state

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) stalwart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida in his Uphill resience, Minna, Niger State.

The meeting lasted for about one hour with no disclosure from both sides on the purpose of the visit.

However, it was gathered that the visit may not be unconnected with the Presidential ambition of the former Vice President of which he is still making wide consultations.

Atiku who is yet to make a formal declaration had taken the Presidential shot twice under the platform of the People Democratic Party. (PDP) but failed.

Atiku from the Hilltop drove to Government House where he paid the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also Read:

Suspected armed robber burnt to death, 3 escape in Imo

In a brief interview with Journalists after the visit, the former Vice President said He was in Government House to pay a sympathy visit with the Governor over the incessant insecurity situation confronting the state, especially in the past few months.

“I only came on a courtesy visit to the Governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant Banditry in Niger state.

“I just discussed with the Governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate,” Atiku declared.

When asked about his Presidential ambition, Atiku said he would make it known when the time comes.

“I have only come on a visit. I will let you know about my Presidential ambition at the appropriate time,” he declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria