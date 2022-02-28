Bolt, Fixit45 collaborate on access to autocare services

Femi Akin-Laguda, Country Manager, Bolt(left) and Justus Obaoye, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fixit45 at the partnership agreement signing ceremony in Lagos.

By Theodore Opara

Fixit45 has partnered leading ride-hailing platform, Bolt to provide its community of drivers with access to subscription-based plans that minimize potential mobility disruption and improves their chances of income optimization.

This is in light of the pivotal role played by the mobility industry in the general, and ride-hailing segment in accelerating economic growth as well as driving shared prosperity, coupled with the need to sustain these mobility efforts, auto tech platform.

This partnership is premised on Bolt’s dedication to redefining urban mobility by helping people move seamlessly and empowering partners to improve their earnings and Fixit45’s avowed commitment to building a seamless autocare & auto-repair, maintenance services, fleet management and so much more.

This subscription-based service plan for drivers on the Bolt platform guarantees unfettered access to quality auto services that include autocare, vehicle repair and maintenance from Fixit45’s service network across the Country.

Other benefits include access to repair financing, discounts on spare parts, unlimited diagnosis, periodic car wash and tire services.

CEO and Co-Founder, Fixit45, Justus Obaoye noted that given the enabling power of mobility as a critical success factor in stimulating advancement and development for both urban and rural economies, it is imperative that concerted efforts are made towards mitigating disruptions in that space.

“As a platform that enhances mobility experiences, Fixit45 has collaboration in its DNA. As such, we are excited to partner with a market leader in the ride-hailing space in oiling the wheels of progress.

“This service plan ensures that drivers’ inactivity often occasioned by vehicle operational downtime is minimized while increased earnings, improved vehicle reliability, and quick service turnaround time are some of the perks that come with this partnership.

“This partnership with Bolt is poised to keep the lights of the Nigerian economy on,” Obaoye said.

Speaking on the partnership, Femi Akin-Laguda, Country Manager at Bolt, said: “At Bolt, our promise of improving the experience of our drivers has been central to our continued success in Nigeria.

“Our commitment is reflected in our constant effort to build new avenues that help make our drivers and fleet partners more profitable.

“This partnership will improve the access of our partners to cost-effective autocare, repair financing and so much more.”

He concluded by saying “We do not select our partners or partnerships frivolously; Working with Fixit45 on this project will help our drivers keep their cars in great conditions and save them a lot of time and money in maintaining their vehicles leading to better experiences for all our customers, be they drivers or passengers.”

“With technology increasingly contributing to the development of mobility, strategic engagements like this will help make life easier and put both firms at the forefront of driving change.

“We are driven by our overarching purpose which is to facilitate the exchange of goods and services, thereby enabling value creation for all participants and this partnership bolsters our mandate.

“It is heart-warming to note that we are helping stakeholders see that we are not here to compete but here to facilitate and enable the fix that makes every car owner happy,” Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, co-founder/CTO, Fixit45.

Since it entered the Nigerian market, Bolt has been focused on developing products that offer better and more affordable alternatives in the mobility segment whilst making giant contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

Fixit45 has been building the infrastructure for a robust automotive aftermarket industry.

Vanguard News