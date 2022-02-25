.

…raze down Church structures

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have again invaded Kautikari village of Chibok local government area of Borno state killing a son of a traditional ruler, Mr Bulama Wadir, and two other Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs that were hosted in the community.

Kautikari, just a few kilometres away from Chibok town, came under deadly attacks and abductions of over 10 people mostly women and children on 1st January 2022, setting ablaze one of the largest Churches in the Community bordering Sambisa Forest.

Irked by the increasing attacks on Kautikari, Pemi, Korohuma and other surrounding Chibok communities in January this year, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state had to visit Chibok, precisely on 14tb January to sympathize and reassured the communities of the Government’s support and securing their lives.

Recall that during that visit, the Governor met families of 22 women and two men abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP during separate attacks.

Zulum invited relatives from the three affected communities made up of men and women and hosted them at the Government lodge in Chibok town.

Fleeing residents and Sources told our correspondent that the incident took place at about 5:45 pm on Friday, but due to the telecommunication network delayed the Information to Pressmen.

Sources also confirmed that the quick intervention by security operatives, especially military troops saved the situation from heavy casualties as they responded promptly by repelling the attack.

“Our community (Kautikari) came under heavy attacks by terrorists this evening at about 5:45 pm, they burned down some church structures/houses belonged to Church of Brethren (Ekliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria, popularly known as E.Y.N in Hausa parlance, and killed three persons including a son of our traditional ruler, Mr Bulama Wadir”. A resident who gave his name as John Usman stated in an exclusive telephone call to our Correspondent Friday night.

Usman however said, if it was not because troops responded promptly, the armed terrorists would have succeeded in wiping all residents out of the community

Vanguard News Nigeria