Ereyitomi

The bill for an Act to establish Federal Medical Centre, Koko headquarters of Warri North LGA, Delta State sponsored by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi passes the second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Ereyitomi member representing Warri Federal Constituency, which comprises of Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West, moved the motion for the bill for an act for the establishment of federal medical centre, Koko, to be taken the second time in the House at plenary which was granted by the Speaker and was supported by a rep member representing Lagos, Hon. Ali Adeyemi Taofeek.

READ ALSO:National Convention: Former APC Reps task Buni on internal democracy

It would be recalled that the proposed bill for an act to provide for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Koko, and other related matters was first moved at the floor of the House of Representatives, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, by Hon. Ereyitomi before it was retaken for a second time and it was referred to the Committee on Health and Institutions by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajiabiamila.

Ereyitomi earlier pointed out that FMC Koko if passed will give close tertiary healthcare to the people of the area as well as attract federal government attention to the riverine and the entire Warri Federal Constituency and beyond to benefit and have good and affordable reachable health services.

The Warri Federal lawmaker is hoping for the bill to be considered and given due support for passage as it will give hope to the oil-rich Warri federal constituency.