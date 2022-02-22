From left —Dare Kafar, Head of Marketing; Ijeoma Okeke; Tony Pinheiro, Director BetKing; Gossy Ukanwoke, BetKing Managing Director; Oladapo Olasope, the CFO, and Laila Abu, Head of Human Resources, all of BetKing, at the briefing.

A major sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to enhanced Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes for the growth and development of the country.

Gossy Ukanwoke, BetKing Managing Director, said this at a news conference in Lagos in commemoration of the brand’s fourth year anniversary.

Ukanwoke said the company would remain committed to the CSR initiatives that would enhance the growth and development of the country.

He listed BetKing areas of focus for CSR as supporting business and entrepreneurship, youth training and education as well as sports.

“Gaming in Nigeria in the last four years has been rewarding for our customers who are our primary focus and we are proud of this.

“We are still waiting for one of our lucky fans to win the third car. We have also been up and doing in our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We reached out to a lot of communities during the first wave of the pandemic and we intend to keep reaching out to as many communities as we can.

Ukanwoke also wished the Super Eagles of Nigeria success at the forthcoming World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Also speaking, Dare Kafar, the Head of Marketing, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Super Eagles’ quest for World Cup qualification would give customers the opportunity to win various prizes.

“We have lots of goodies for our customers and the goal is to make everyone a winner that is why our odds are favourable,” Kafar said.

Tony Pinheiro (SAN), a Director of BetKing, commended the customers and the staff of the company for making the brand a reputable one.

“I am proud of our brand and what we have been able to achieve under four years, impacting the lives of customers.

“We are a brand that is alive to our CSR and we intend to keep putting smiles on faces,” Pinheiro said.

Similarly, Oladapo Olasope, the Chief Financial Officer, BetKing, said that the company was committed toward ensuring that they remain transparent. (NAN)

