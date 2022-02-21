Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

By Haruna Aliyu



Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has warned people against extra-judicial killings of innocent persons.



The governor gave the warning when he visited five internally displaced person’s camps located in Sakaba and Danko/Wasagu Local Government areas.



The IDPs were forced to flee their towns and villages as a result of attacks by bandits, which led to the death of five persons in a recent attack at Makuku Sargagi and Unguwar Zaure.



During the visits to the camps, Governor Abubakar Bagudu rejoiced with Sakina Sanusi Maman Yan Biyu, who gave birth to twins in the course of running away from bandits.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu told them that necessary arrangements are underway to resettle them in their villages while additional security personnel would be deployed for security.



Earlier, Dikko Tambaya, Garba Gulbi, Sani Musa and some women in the areas expressed gratitude to the Governor for the visit and provision of material support to them.



Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu later proceeded to Zuru where he addressed newly sworn-in chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors during which he rejoiced with them on their election and invited them to make an individual comment on the way forward.

